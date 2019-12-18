A threat discovered in a muffled message on the voicemail of Flushing Community Schools Wednesday morning.
It was left by a 5-year-old who attends kindergarten in the district.
“The student tried to pretend to be someone else,” Flushing Police Chief Mark Hoornstra said. “And then made a statement that there was a gun and he was going to come to the school and shoot the teachers or staff.”
Hoornstra says the student looked up the school’s phone number on a tablet and then called in the threat using the family's home phone Tuesday night.
Hoortnstra says they've dealt with threats before but nothing quite like this one.
“It's certainly out of the ordinary to have someone of that age making these kinds of threats,” Hoornstra said.
Even though the student is just 5 years old, police still went to the home, making sure the child had no access to any weapons.
They quickly deemed the threat as not-credible.
Hoorsnstra says there's still no clear explanation as to why the child did this.
“It’s hard to say,” Hoornstra said. “The mom told officers that the child is exposed to some of the adult themed video games. I don’t know if that is a factor or not.”
There was a large police presence at the school Wednesday as the situation was unfolding.
Tim Stein, superintendent of Flushing Community Schools, sent out a letter to parents, informing them of the incident.
“No students or staff were at risk and that this situation reminds us of the importance of having conversations with our children about making threats,” The letter said.
Now because this involves a 5-year-old, the chief says that charges will not be necessary.
The following is the full letter sent by Stein to parents on Wednesday:
Dear Parents:
Early this morning our preschool staff discovered a muffled phone message left on their answering machine, by a kindergarten student, involving a threat. Law enforcement was contacted immediately. The phone message was threatening in nature, but was immediately deemed non-credible by law enforcement. At no time were students or staff considered to be at-risk. Police did provide an enhanced presence this morning as they investigated the situation. The source of the phone call was immediately identified and law enforcement has visited the home to assure the student did not have access to weapons.
This situation again reminds us of the importance of having conversations with our children about making any form of a threat toward a student, staff member, or school in general. Clearly, young students may not have the capacity to understand the serious consequences of their actions and we need your support in making sure these important conversations occur. Each situation will be treated seriously and appropriate steps will be taken by administration and law enforcement, including the filing of appropriate charges, and disciplinary action, up to and including expulsion.
Thank you for your ongoing cooperation in ensuring the safety of our schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.