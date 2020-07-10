Gov. Whitmer announced a donation of personal protective equipment from the Kingdom of Jordan on July 10.
The shipment includes overalls, surgical masks and goggles. A shipment of N-95 masks is expected to follow as well.
In total, the Kingdom of Jordan is donating 650,000 surgical masks,10,000 medical overalls and 10,000 sets of eye goggles.
“I want to personally thank the Kingdom of Jordan for this generous donation of critical Personal Protective Equipment to ensure our frontline medical workers have the supplies they need to treat COVID-19,” Governor Whitmer said. “This donation will help our hospitals replenish depleted supplies of PPE as we continue to flatten the curve.”
Michigan and the Kingdom of Jordan have a longstanding relationship.
Michigan is home to the largest concentration of and second-highest population of Arab-Americans in the nation including Jordanian immigrants and those with Jordanian heritage.
“We are proud to be able to provide this modest aid to the people of Michigan,” said Dina Kawar, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Jordan to the United States. “Jordan is a regional leader in medical, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing sectors and these industries have moved swiftly to respond to the challenges of COVID-19. As His Majesty King Abdullah II remarked, these past couple of months have shown us that the best way to address this global pandemic is through enhanced cooperation and solidarity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.