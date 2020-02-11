Iowa State University has issued a cease and desist order after a local school district's logo shared a striking resemblance to the university’s football team logo.
Kingston Community Schools was asked to stop using its “Swirling Cardinal” logo by the university’s legal team.
“While many of us have enjoyed using that logo and look at it as a source of pride, we recognize the importance of originality and strive to find another emblem to call our own and unify the district community,” said Superintendent Matt Drake.
The university’s legal counsel said the school district should gradually discontinue the logo, given the time and resources used to install the logo throughout the district.
During a board of education meeting on Jan. 27, the district decided to search for a new, original logo.
The school district’s legal team is negotiating with the university’s legal team on how to phase-out the “Swirling Cardinal” logo.
