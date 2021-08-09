A 59-year-old Kingston man is dead after an ORV crash in Tuscola County Friday afternoon.
Keith Davis was operating the ORV in an open field near White Creek Road in Koylton Township on Aug. 6. He was traveling eastbound in the field attempting to turn north when the four wheeler began to side slip due to speed in the turn, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.
David was thrown from the ORV, struck a tree, and suffered fatal injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Life-saving measures were used, but Davis died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
