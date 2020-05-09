The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a police chase after attempting to make a traffic stop just after 12:23 a.m. on May 9.
According to police, they attempted to stop someone for a speeding violation on Corner Road near Sanilac Road in Wells Township. They say the vehicle then sped away and led deputies on a pursuit for approximately 13 miles.
The Kingston Police Department responded to the area to set out tire deflation devices.
Police say the suspect eventually stopped on Plain Road near Shays Lake Road.
The 59-year-old Kingston resident was taken into custody.
The suspect was lodged for operating under the influence of drugs, driving on a suspended license, possession of cocaine and flee and elude.
