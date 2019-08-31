Kiss 107.1's Family Affair celebrates end of summer

A local radio station remembers the good old days by reviving their annual day of free community fun this summer.
Kiss 107.1 FM celebrated the end of summer with food, fun, and special school supplies were given away.
“I tell you what it’s like chills going down my spine. It is awesome,” said Yvonne Daniels.
Daniels is the content director for Kiss 107.1 FM. She organized the Kiss 107.1 Family Affair.
The event took place in downtown Saginaw. It included a backpack and school supplies giveaway, along with socks and undergarments.
“Seeing the people coming out and with the kids going back to school Tuesday knowing that they have what they need, a great feeling, a great feeling,” Daniels said.
Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts was on hand, taking part in a 3 point contest.
“Just excited about the event, this community event,” Roberts said. “Excited that 107 decided to put it on and let the school system be a part of it.”
Roberts said this community gathering gets young people motivated for the start of a new school year.
“Well one, excitement. Two, it lets them know that the adults in the community are serious about them and more importantly their education.”
Daniels said she’s been a part of this annual day of free community fun for the last decade and she looks forward to many more years of keeping kids first.
“We’re already planning for next year on this event and we’re just so super excited and proud of Saginaw,” Daniels said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.