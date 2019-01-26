Firefighters were sent to 4146 Lamson Rd. in Saginaw Saturday morning, Jan. 26 for a house fire.
The blaze in the kitchen was caused by grease.
Firefighters said the kitchen and one wall of an adjoining room were completely lost in the fire.
The husband and wife inside the home were not injured in this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.