A community came together Saturday to celebrate the life of an Ubly teacher who touched hundreds of lives.
Colors whipping through the wind. Some soaring high in the sky, others trying to catch a breeze.
There was a kite celebration for a beloved teacher who left a major impact on her community.
“Super grateful for all I learned from her and I’m so glad to be here celebrating her. She’s one deserving woman,” Jill Ebel said.
She was 71-year-old Nancy Elliot. An English teacher at Ubly High School for more than 40 years.
Kites were being flown to celebrate Elliot’s life. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April and died early Saturday morning.
The kites flying in the sky have a sentimental meaning. Every year, Elliot would make her students do a special project.
“She challenged us to make our own kites. We had to get them to fly. That was the purpose of the project. Pass or fail. It either flew or it didn’t. We learned a lot about how to be resilient and to keep trying. It takes resistance to get a kite to fly. And I think that’s what she’s taught us,” Ebel said.
Most of the people flying kites, were Elliot’s students at one time or another.
“I was just taking to a lady who was here from 1976 and said I had to come fly a kite for Nancy. She taught all of her children,” said Joe Candela, Ubly Schools Superintendent.
She taught thousands more over the years. Elliot’s lessons touched a lot of lives and now those students are celebrating the teacher who taught them to soar to new heights.
“She would be very tickled to see it,” Candela said.
