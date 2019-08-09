A kitten is on its way to recovery after being found in a large recycling bin.
The Grand Traverse County Health Department said someone heard a meow, and an animal control officer found the kitten inside a large American Waste recycling bin in the department’s parking lot.
In a post on social media, the department said, in part:
Even if this cutie wasn't dropped in there by someone (say it isn't so), please remember that kittens are hiders! Be sure to check for them in outdoor bins, trash containers, boxes on the side of the road, or even just a pile of items you scoop up from the garage to toss out or recycle.
The kitten is now at the Cherryland Humane Society.
