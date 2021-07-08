Kiwassee Lake in Midland’s Stratford Woods Park is closed until further notice due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
A water sampling test conducted July 7 indicated bacteria levels in the lake exceeded Michigan water quality standards for safe full body contact, the city said.
The city is encouraging people and animals to avoid contact with the lake, including swimming, fishing, and wading until further notice.
Crews will conduct a follow-up test in a few days. The city will announce once the lake is safe to resume use.
