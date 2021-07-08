GENERIC: body of water

Kiwassee Lake in Midland’s Stratford Woods Park is closed until further notice due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

A water sampling test conducted July 7 indicated bacteria levels in the lake exceeded Michigan water quality standards for safe full body contact, the city said.

The city is encouraging people and animals to avoid contact with the lake, including swimming, fishing, and wading until further notice.

Crews will conduct a follow-up test in a few days. The city will announce once the lake is safe to resume use.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.