Kiwassee Lake in Stratford Woods Park has reopened after high levels of bacteria in the water.
A water sampling test conducted on June 17 showed bacteria levels in Kiwassee Lake were higher than Michigan water quality standards. A water sampling retest completed on June 24 showed the lake is safe for the community to use.
Residents can swim, fish, and wade in the lake again.
