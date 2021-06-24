water generic
Kiwassee Lake in Stratford Woods Park has reopened after high levels of bacteria in the water.

A water sampling test conducted on June 17 showed bacteria levels in Kiwassee Lake were higher than Michigan water quality standards. A water sampling retest completed on June 24 showed the lake is safe for the community to use.

Residents can swim, fish, and wade in the lake again.

