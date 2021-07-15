Kiwassee Lake in Stratford Woods Park has reopened after high levels of bacteria in the water.
The lake was closed to the public after a week-long closure. A water sampling retest done on Thursday showed bacteria levels in Kiwassee Lake are safe for full body contact according to the Michigan Water Quality Standards.
If anyone has any questions they can contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 989-837-6930 or email recreation@midland-mi.org.
