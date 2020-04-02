It’s called the Klean Room.
It was created a few weeks ago as a result of the coronavirus and it’s popping up outside restaurants around Cleveland, Ohio.
The unit creates a nearly germ-free environment for customers and employees during the process of giving and receiving takeout orders.
The device is the brainchild of heating and cooling professionals Tom Vanover and Karl Kastl.
“On top of social distancing what we’ve included in the unit is UV and air scrubber technology,” Vanover said.
That technology removes 90 percent of airborne contaminants and eliminates up to 99 percent of surface contaminants.
Here’s how it works: The restaurant employee places the food inside the nearly germ-free room on a table, and walks away.
On the other side of the unit, the customer walks in, picks up the food and leaves.
“On top of that, you include the fact that when there are no customers the store owner isn’t consistently cleaning and disinfecting,” Vanover said. “There’s three levels of safety for the customer and the employee.”
Sean McAvoy is the co-owner of a Jet’s Pizza in a Cleveland suburb. He had the Klean Room installed outside his restaurant on Wednesday.
“So far so good reception’s been very warm people feel pretty safe getting their food,” McAvoy said. “I think the employee’s like it as well it’s an extra level of security for them as well.”
The Klean Room costs $4,300 dollars and includes set up and delivery.
Vanover said right now the only orders are in northeast Ohio, but they’re willing to ship it anywhere.
