Three Mid-Michigan Kmart stores will be closing their doors before the end of the year.
Public Relations Director Larry Costello with Sears Holding Corporation said the Midland, Oscoda, and Clio stores are planned to close by mid-December along with five other locations across the state.
“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart stores in Belleville, Hastings, Menominee, Midland, Clio, Grayling, Oscoda and Marine City, Michigan," Costello said in a statement.
Liquidation sales are expected to start in mid-September.
Earlier this month, Sears Holding Corporation also announced the closure of Saginaw Township's Sears store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.