A Mid-Michigan haunted trail is closing sooner than expected due to excessive rain.
In a Facebook post, Wild Woods of Terror in Kochville Township said its property and trails have not dried out, making it unsafe to open.
“We appreciate your support and hope you have a safe fall & Happy Halloween! We are as disappointed as you,” the haunted trail wrote.
