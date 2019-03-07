The Saginaw Township Police Officer who was shot during a traffic stop in January took to the witness stand today.
Joshua Rosebush, 29, is accused of shooting Officer Jeff Koenig during a routine traffic stop on Jan. 22. Koenig pulled Rosebush over because he said the vehicle was driving without headlights on.
On March 7, Officer Koenig took to the stand as prosecutors began laying out their case against Rosebush.
Koenig said that when he approached the vehicle that night, he heard the person in the vehicle say “nighty night’ and fired a shot into my face”.
Koenig went on to say there was only a second or two between the suspect saying that, and when a shot was fired. Koenig said he “felt the impact and went down”.
Koenig also identified Rosebush as the suspect who was driving the vehicle and shot him.
Keonig said he still has a bullet fragment in his sinus canal that was “too dangerous” for doctors to remove.
Prosecutors said Rosebush left the scene after shooting Koenig, sparking a manhunt that ended when he was shot by Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Det. Lt. Scott Shenk in Shiawassee County.
Prosecutors have cleared Shenk of any wrongdoing in his shooting and apprehension of Rosebush.
