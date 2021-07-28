A local man who gave the ultimate sacrifice for his country during the Korean War was reported missing in action, but now he’s now been accounted for decades later.
The Defense POW MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced 19-year-old Army Cpl. Dale W. Wright from Flint was accounted for on April 23, 2020. The agency made the announcement on Wednesday, July 28.
In late 1950, Wright was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. After the battle, his remains could not be recovered, DPAA said.
After the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.
The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018. They were turned over to the DPAA laboratory for identification.
Scientists used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence to identify Wright’s remains, the DPAA reported. Scientists with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis as well.
Wright’s name is on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. A rosette will be placed next to his name to show he’s been accounted for.
Wright will be buried in Holly. The date has not been set yet.
