After 96 years of serving the Bay City community, Kramer's South End Grocery store will be closing its doors next month.
The grocery store made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Its last day will be Saturday, Sept. 14.
“We thank you for the many years of patronage and support, and for the many special friendships we have built with you all,” the grocery store wrote on Facebook. “We know that our Father and Grandfather would want to thank you as well. It truly has been a blessing to be able to work alongside family for all of these years.”
The family wrote their business started 96 years ago when their grandfather, Art Kramer, asked for $20 from his father to kickstart the business.
Since then the store has been handed down through the family.
Kramer's said it will post updates on taking bi-monthly orders on limited items to its Facebook wall.
