The Kroger Co. of Michigan announced it is hiring 400 to 500 positions to help those who may find themselves without a job during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The positions are for immediate openings at its 119 Michigan stores.
For the quickest hiring process, applicants should apply here.
“With the state’s restaurants and bars closed, many are seeking employment during the present pandemic,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Co. of Michigan. “Kroger welcomes applications from friendly, hard-working individuals who will commit to helping us meet customer and associate needs in local communities.”
Additionally, the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation pledged $3 million in hunger relief resources. Those resources will immediately deploy to communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, the company said in a press release.
“Our most urgent mission is to be here for our customers when they need us most, and our store, warehouse, distribution, food production and office associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for customers,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs. “We’re also mindful that the coronavirus pandemic may result in more of our neighbors struggling with food insecurity, which is why The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation is directing $3 million – its largest financial commitment to date – to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to food-insecure communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.