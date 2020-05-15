As the 'Hero Pay' program comes to an end, Kroger is giving employees another one-time bonus.
A bonus of $400 will be given to full-time employees who qualify and $200 will be given to part-time employees who qualify.
"Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.
A total of $130 million will be given out with the Thank You Pay bonuses.
In March, Kroger employees were also given a $300 one-time bonus.
Kroger employees will now no longer be getting the $2 an hour bonus they were given as part of the 'Hero Pay' program for their work during the pandemic.
The United Food and Commercial Workers isn't happy with Kroger's decision to end the "Hero Pay."
"We are extremely disappointed by Kroger’s decision to end Hero Pay and we know that our members are disappointed as well," said UFCW International President Marc Peronne. "At the beginning of this crisis, Kroger first called these workers 'heroes' and now they have decided that they’ve stopped being heroes."
