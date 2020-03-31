Kroger announced an hourly bonus for all frontline employees working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
All grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center employees are getting what Kroger is calling a “Hero Bonus.”
It’s a $2 an hour raise over their base pay for hours worked between March 29 through April 18.
The raises will be given out weekly to ensure employees have access to additional money.
This is in addition to a one-time $300 bonus for full-time employees that was announced earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.