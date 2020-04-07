The Kroger Co. of Michigan announced new pharmacy hours for its stores beginning Wednesday, April 8.
The pharmacy locations will now be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The company is encouraging customers to consolidate shopping trips and utilize the company's pick-up and prescription delivery services.
Kroger is also adjusting its hours on Easter Sunday to allow employees more time with their families.
“Our associates continue to work hard each day, keeping shelves stocked and stores clean and sanitized,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “An adjustment in hours will provide our associates more time to rest and be with their families.”
Michigan Kroger stores will observe the following hours on Easter Sunday:
- Stores 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Fuel centers 7 a.m - 4 p.m.
- Pharmacy 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Service meat and seafood 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Floral department 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Starbucks 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Pickup orders will be available for scheduling from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
