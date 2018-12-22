The cash registers at the Kroger in Saginaw are up and running after a system failure.
Rachel Hurst, the Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger stores in Michigan, said the Saginaw location was the only store affected by this system failure.
The issue was resolved on Saturday evening and the store is fully open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.