Customers at Kroger in Saginaw cannot check out as the store is experiencing a system failure with its cash registers.
Rachel Hurst, the Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger stores in Michigan, said the Saginaw location is the only store affected by this system failure.
Hurst could not give an exact time of restoration. She said crews are working to diagnose the problem.
