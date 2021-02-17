Kroger will offer a smartphone-enabled COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit.
To use the test, patients will follow a step-by-step video on how to use the nasal swab and complete the test.
After 15 minutes, the app will ask the patient to scan their rapid test.
Kroger said the app uses artificial-intelligence-based technology to give results within minutes.
The at-home testing kit is awaiting Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization.
It was developed by Gauss, a computer vision-aided healthcare diagnostics company.
When the kit is authorized, Kroger said it will be the first rapid COVID-19 test that can be fully performed with only a smartphone and a lateral flow assay without a laboratory, a telemedicine visit, or any specialized electronics.
Kroger Health expects the rapid antigen test will be available for purchase online or in 2,200 of its pharmacies nationwide.
"Public health leaders agree that people need access to on-demand, reliable, rapid testing in their own homes, and that's exactly what our test delivers," said Siddarth Satish, Gauss Founder and CEO. "As a trusted resource for COVID-19 related solutions with a broad national footprint, Kroger Health is an ideal partner to dramatically expand access for millions of Americans through our smartphone-powered, at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.