 Kroger

Just in time for the holiday season, Kroger is looking to fill more than 500 positions statewide.

Sunday and Monday, Kroger is hosting a statewide, 2-day hiring event.

Applicants may apply online by clicking here, and then visit any store on Nov. 17 or Nov. 18 to participate in an interview. No appointment is necessary, but you must apply online before attending the hiring event.

Interviews are taking place on Nov. 17 between noon and 6 p.m., and on Nov. 18 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

