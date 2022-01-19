The Kroger Company of Michigan announced customers can have orders of more than $35 delivered to their homes for just a $1 for a limited time.
“As Michiganders brace for winters cold amidst the ongoing pandemic, we encourage shoppers to consider grocery delivery for the added relief it can bring to their shopping experience,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “Our delivery service offers shoppers the convenience of placing orders on Kroger.com or in the Kroger app and having fresh groceries delivered contact-free and at a time convenient for them.”
Customers can place an order online by signing in to their account, entering their zip code, and choosing delivery as their shopping method. Then, customers fill their online cart with the items they need.
