Kroger is offering more than 100 prescriptions for free or discounted through its membership program.
Individual memberships for the Kroger Rx Savings Club are $36 a year or $72 a year for up to six individuals.
“In light of recent news about other supermarket chains pulling their benefits for common medications like Metformin or Atorvastatin, Kroger is proud to continue to support our customers with free or discounted prescriptions through the Kroger Rx Savings Club,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager for The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “Our goal is to help people in the local communities we serve live healthier lives, and we believe the Kroger Rx Savings Club is one of the most beneficial programs available to help achieve this goal.”
You can sign up here.
