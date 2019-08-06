Do you need a job?
Michigan Kroger is hosting a statewide hiring event this weekend where they plan to fill more than 500 positions across the state.
The hiring events are scheduled for all Michigan Kroger stores on Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you are interested in applying, click here. Then visit any store on Aug. 9 or 10 to participate in an interview.
You do not need to make an appointment, but you must apply online before attending the hiring event, Kroger said.
“We are seeking friendly, hard-working associates for a variety of positions, with many jobs available on our Pickup teams,” said Stephanie Spangler-Opdyke, human resources manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “Kroger is a great place to work, with various career paths for associates and incredible opportunities for advancement. We also make the application process easy by offering open interviews during the hiring events and enabling candidates to apply online from anywhere.”
