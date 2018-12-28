Kroger is recalling different shrimp products due to a potential health hazard.
The packaging states that the shrimp is cooked but the affected products are being recalled because the store believes it may be under-cooked.
The products were sold in Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia.
Customers who bought any of the affected items should not eat them and return them to their local Kroger for a full refund:
- Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO 11110-64115 Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 2 LB
- Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case 69439-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies
- Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case 69447-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies
- Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case 69472-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies
- Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case 89439-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies
- Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case 89461-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies Please post until 12/31/2018
- Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case 98107-XXXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies
- Shrimp Cocktail 26/30 99479-5XXXX Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 Varies
- Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30 40401-370681 Production Date / Sell By Date: 08 25 18 / 08 25 20 08 26 18 / 08 26 20 2 LB
