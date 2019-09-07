Kroger is recalling Yellowfin Tuna Steaks due to a potential health hazard.
Kroger said the steaks could be contaminated with Scombrotoxin, and eating it could result in severe illness.
Products from Aug. 20 through Sept. 7 should not be consumed.
The recall includes Kroger stores in Michigan and several other states.
Customers who purchased the affected products can return them for a full refund.
