Kroger announced new temporary service hours effective Sunday, March 15.
The company said that starting Sunday, all locations will temporarily shift their service hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.
The company said its supply chain teams continue to work to ensure that food, medicine, and cleaning supplies customers need will reach all stores as quickly as possible.
They feel that the change in service hours will all the teams to focus on stocking the stores with the fresh, affordable food and essentials along with cleaning and sanitizing supplies customers are seeking for their homes and families.
Kroger said its company is focused on doing all the things needed to do its part in keeping associates and customers safe and healthy.
Kroger is monitoring the rapidly evolving situation. The company said it strives to make decisions that balance the safety of its associates with commitments to its customers and communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.