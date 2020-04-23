The Kroger Family of Corporations announced it will start accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for grocery pickup.
The service allows customers to shop online for groceries and pick up their order curbside at their nearby Kroger store.
“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”
The company hopes to have the ability to accept SNAP payments at all stores by the end of April.
“Kroger is excited to now have this SNAP/EBT payment option available for Pickup customers as we rapidly activate the feature in all our markets,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer. “Through our ecommerce services, we remain committed to providing our customers with ways to save more time and maintain physical distancing.”
