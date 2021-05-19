Fully vaccinated Michiganders will be able to shop at Kroger stores without a mask.
Starting on May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates will no longer need to wear a mask at Kroger stores unless required by state or local jurisdiction.
If a state or local mandate is in place, Kroger said it will adhere to that requirement and its timeline.
Unvaccinated shoppers will still need to wear a mask. Employees at pharmacy and clinic locations will need to keep wearing a mask due to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance.
