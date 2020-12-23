Kroger Pharmacies will be helping distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kroger announced Wednesday it would be distributing vaccines at its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics nationwide. This includes all 103 Michigan pharmacies.
“The size and scale of our health care operation provides us with the unique ability to efficiently facilitate COVID-19 testing and immunize a large portion of the U.S. population, once the authorized vaccines become more widely available,” ,” said Colleen Lindholz, Kroger Health’s president.
Kroger has been working with the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense and the vaccines’ respective pharmaceutical companies to prepare for distribution.
Kroger will be supporting the phased approach, giving the vaccine first to priority populations.
“As one of the most-accessible health care partners in the U.S., Kroger Health is prepared and ready to play an active role in helping distribute the vaccine in collaboration with public health officials and community partners,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger Health’s chief medical officer.
Kroger will also be hiring nearly 1,000 health care professionals to help with vaccine administration.
