Kroger will soon offer special shopping hours for residents who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.
That includes residents who are 60-years-old or older, expectant mothers, first responders, and those with compromised immune systems.
The company will dedicated the first hour of shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to those shoppers. That's from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., beginning March 23.
“Kroger wants to provide these groups with the ability to purchase the items they need when fewer shoppers are present,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We thank our customers for their kind consideration, which impacted our decision to provide special hours for seniors and those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 coronavirus.”
In addition, Kroger will close at 9 p.m. starting on March 21 to aid in cleaning and stocking the stores.
“The early closure will provide our associates the ability to safely and efficiently clean equipment and shelving and replenish product,” Hurst said. “We want to thank all of our customers for their cooperation as we make changes to ensure as many people as possible get the food and supplies they need.”
Kroger joins a growing list of other stores making these changes.
