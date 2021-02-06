Kroger is incentivizing its employees to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
Employees who get the full manufacturer recommended doses of the vaccine will get a one-time $100 payment.
Proof of vaccination will need to be given to a human resources representative.
Kroger said employees who cannot get the vaccine because of medical or religious reasons can complete an educational health and safety course for the payment.
The company also announced an additional $50 million investment to thank its employees by giving frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center employees $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points.
Kroger said both rewards will be loaded to employees’ loyalty cards on Thursday, Feb. 11.
"Through the unknowns of this pandemic, our associates have risen to the challenge and shown the true meaning of Our Purpose—To Feed the Human Spirit," said Tim Massa, Kroger's chief people officer. "Since March, we have invested more than $1.5 billion to both reward our associates and to safeguard our associates and customers through the implementation of dozens of safety measures that we continue to execute today. We've also welcomed more than 100,000 new associates to The Kroger Family of Companies. As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, we're increasing our investment to not only recognize our associates' contributions, but also encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available to them to optimize their well-being as well as the community's."
