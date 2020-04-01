The Kroger Co. and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union announced an increase in pay and benefits for Michigan grocery workers.
More than 17,000 employees at Kroger stores across the state will receive the increase pay and benefits.
The workers will receive a $2 per hour wage increase, additional emergency paid leave, new workplace safety measures, and other critical work protections, UFCW International President Marc Perrone said.
“Working together, UFCW and Kroger have listened to workers and customers across the country to identify the most urgent needs and determine the best way to support these hardworking men and women on the front lines who are serving our communities every day throughout this national crisis," Perrone said.
"Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said. "The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies."
