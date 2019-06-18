Last week I went on an adventure of a lifetime. I went to Alaska on a Holiday Vacations tour with WNEM TV5 viewers. The weather wasn’t bad at all, we mostly had high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with only a few days with light rain.
I met so many great people on this journey and I am very fortunate to hear everyone stories.
Below is a description and pictures of the adventures we went on.
Day 1, I arrived in Fairbanks, Alaska. On this day we went to an Alaska salmon bake (which was delicious) and we got to see a performance by The Golden Heart Revue which told the history of Fairbanks.
Day 2, in Fairbanks and Fox, Alaska. This day we went to Gold Dredge 8 where we learned about gold mining. We also went on a train ride and got to pan for gold ourselves. Then we went on a Riverboat Discovery sternwheeler on the Chena River.
Day 3, Denali National park. We received an 8-hour guided tundra tour through the park. We saw a lot of wildlife like moose, sheep, caribou and much more!
Oh, and by the way, our tour guide is from Midland, MI. Does she look familiar?!
We saw the peak of Denali on day 4. The clouds finally moved out and we were able to see the peak. Here's the group of TV5 viewers with Denali in the background. Did you know only 30% of visitors in Alaska see the peak.
Continuing day 4 to Anchorage, Alaska. We stopped to see the Iditarod trail committee. We got a ride from the sled dogs and we held a puppy!
Guess what, the puppy's name is Detroit!
Day 5, Anchorage Alaska. We went on a cruise through Prince William Sound and saw multiple glaciers. We even saw sea otters and a whale!
Yes, that is a real piece of glacier ice!
Day 6 in Anchorage, Alaska. We went to a few museums in town and had our farewell dinner before we went to the airport to go home.
Now I am back in Michigan and I am very excited to share this adventure with you.
If you have any questions about this trip, email me at Kylee.Miller@wnem.com
