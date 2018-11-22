A local restaurant is giving thanks to its community by welcoming all to join them on this Thanksgiving holiday.
A Thanksgiving meal isn’t complete without those you love and at the La Hacienda restaurant in Kingston, they know that better than anyone.
“We’ve been very fortunate and I’ve had everything that I’ve needed and wanted and there’s a lot of people out there who don’t have that,” said Shelley Carrillo.
Carrillo’s family has owned the La Hacienda for three years now and each Thanksgiving they hold an open feast to the community in gratitude for all the support they’ve been given since coming here.
“I came as a stranger and I’m leaving as a friend today,” said Jackie Rose, one of the restaurant’s regulars who volunteered to help out.
Rose said her own family couldn’t get together this year, but that she didn’t want to miss out on being with others.
“My son’s in the Marine Corps and I thought why not come out and serve a meal,” Rose said.
And that’s what Carrillo said this gathering is all about, not just free food and deserts, but family and togetherness.
“It’s not that these people are needy, it’s just somewhere to be with other people,” Carrillo said.
The Thanksgiving festivities were enjoyed by all at the La Hacienda.
