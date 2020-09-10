The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), issued a La Niña Advisory on Thursday. The pattern was observed throughout the month of August, and is expected to continue through the upcoming Fall and Winter. Forecasters predict a 75% chance of the pattern persisting until Spring.
What is La Niña?
La Niña is a period of abnormal cooling of the equatorial waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean, driven by periods of stronger than average easterly trade winds. The cooling occurs in the waters off the northwest coast of South America, when colder water from the deep ocean is pulled toward the surface in a process known as upwelling. Combined with ocean currents, the strong trade winds tend to push warmer surface water out into the western Pacific, which causes the colder deep water to rise to replace it.
The change in the distribution of Pacific Ocean temperatures creates a ripple effect in the atmosphere, altering weather patterns over the Pacific and even around the world. During a La Niña period, the cooling water promotes cooler and drier air across the equatorial Pacific, and generally fewer thunderstorms. Stronger vertical wind shear off the west coast of Mexico also results in fewer hurricanes in the region, while promoting more favorable hurricane conditions in the Atlantic Basin. This year is proving to be a good example of this, with 17 named tropical systems having formed in the Atlantic Basin to date.
Beyond the tropics, La Niña (and its counterpart, El Niño) can alter the position and orientation of both the polar and subtropical jet streams. This in turn can alter the general track of storm systems, and change the behavior of precipitation and temperature patterns.
What does La Niña mean for Michigan?
Where El Niño tends to lead to warmer and drier conditions here in Michigan, La Niña's impacts are less pronounced. In a typical La Niña pattern, the polar and subtropical jet streams over the Pacific Ocean are forced much farther to the north than usual by a general ridge of high pressure. To counteract that, the polar jet stream then tends to dip more sharply back to the south across the eastern half of the United States. While this tends to push the general track of storm systems south of the Great Lakes, it remains close enough that we can sometimes enter into periods of wetter than normal conditions if the jet makes even a slight shift to the north.
The same is true for our temperatures. We may find ourselves on the cooler side of the jet stream more often during a La Niña period, but the general track tends to remain close enough to allow for more variation when it shifts north or south. The bottom line is, La Niña really doesn't leave a particular signature on our weather. We're generally still just as prone to warm or cold periods, as we are to wet or dry periods. It alone is not enough to give us a roadmap for how things may tend to play out.
Will it be a cold and snowy winter, or will we tend to be warmer and drier? La Niña alone cannot give us the answer. But that's what you have the First Warn 5 Weather Team for! We'll keep you ahead of whatever comes our way all Fall and Winter!
