A long-time restaurant in Mt. Pleasant unexpectedly closed its doors on Wednesday.
Several employees said they showed up for work at La Senorita to find a note on the locked door saying the restaurant is closed indefinitely.
“Drove up to work and saw the sign. It said we are closed. So I contacted a manager about it and all they said was sorry,” said Robert Wilkinson, former employee.
Wilkinson said he has worked at La Senorita for several months and hoped to stay there for much longer.
“What am I gonna do? I’ve got three kids. I’ve got bills,” he said.
Wilkinson said about 40 people lost their jobs. He said he had no clue this was coming. He, as well as many other employees, are disappointed on how it was handled.
“To up and just have it gone without cause or any explanation to any employee at all is really sorta devastating,” Wilkinson said.
La Senorita has been open for more than three decades. Many call it a staple in the Mt. Pleasant community.
Wilkinson said he expected more from the company.
“If I were to change jobs I would’ve given the obligatory two weeks notice. And it just felt like we weren’t good enough for that,” Wilkinson said.
TV5 reached out to the owner to ask why they closed and why their employees weren’t given earlier notice. A manager who answered the phone would not comment, but instead referred us to the restaurant’s corporate office. We have not heard back.
In the meantime, Wilkinson said he has no choice but to move forward and he is choosing to stay positive.
“Tomorrows another day. I know today might seem dark, but there’s a chance tomorrows gonna be better. So there’s no point in giving up right now. All you can do is hit it again,” Wilkinson said.
The note left on the door says if you have a gift card you can use it at the other two locations or call them for a full refund.
