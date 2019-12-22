La Union Civica Mexicana hosts 11th annual Tamale Taste-Off

Tis the season for tamales!
“Tamales is a real staple in our community, especially during Christmas time,” said Larry Rodarte, treasurer of La Union Civica Mexicana in Saginaw.
Rodarte said tamales are synonymous with the holiday season.
“We really as an organization, La Union Civica Mexicana, are celebrating 75 years in the community of Saginaw and it’s part of what the founders started in 1945 and that was to showcase our culture and heritage as Mexicans and Hispanics assimilated into Saginaw," Rodarte said. "They wanted to make sure they didn’t lose the language or the culture or the customs, so that’s what we’re doing here. We’re trying to keep the traditions going.”
That’s why he said they’ve been hosting local vendors in a Tamale Taste-Off competition for the past 11 years.
“We are showcasing them here, we have eight different tamale makers who you can come in, taste each of the samples from each of the vendors and then vote who makes the best tamales so they can have that distinction here in Saginaw,” Rodarte said.
Folks were invited to chow-down, as well as go shopping, and it wouldn’t be an event without a little royalty.
Alejandra Fulgencio is this year’s queen.
"I am La Rena of Union Civica and this is my court Gabby and Marisa," Fulgencio said.
She said events like this help fundraise for their future.
“There is a 50/50 today, it pretty much sponsors our scholarships, which is, so we have a year for our reign and throughout the year we fundraise for our scholarships at the end of it which we will receive so get a ticket,” Fulgencio said.
