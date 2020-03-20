Labadie Auto Company is temporarily closing its auto dealerships due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The closure includes Labadie Buick GMC Cadillac and Labadie Toyota in Bay City.
The closure will go into effect starting March 20 and remain until April 6.
The company says the health and safety of their employees, customers and community is their top priority.
They said you can continue to shop for vehicles on www.Labadiegm.com and www.Labadietoyota.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.