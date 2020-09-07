While Labor Day is a holiday for relaxing and barbecues, its origins are far more serious.
“Labor Day has always been the forefront of our heritage,” said United Auto Workers Region 1 director Steve Dawes.
He says this Labor Day holiday shouldn’t be taken lightly because for years workers endured long hours yet barely made enough for basic living essentials.
“Over the years as people spoke up, and they organized and unions came about,” Dawes said.
Which is what he says birthed the middle class, social security, 40-hour work weeks, overtime and healthcare benefits.
“This is a day that we really just love to celebrate,” Dawes said.
Although this is a day that many workers, especially UAW members love to celebrate, this year’s celebration looks quite different
“It was a very tough decision, I struggled with it but at the end of the day I had to make a decision that the risk was not worth the reward,” Dawes said.
He cancelled the annual celebration here a Sitdowners Memorial Park in Flint because of the pandemic. What would normally be filled workers paying their respects to those who came before us is empty
“This time next year a year from now we’ll all be able to look at each other and say you know what we made the right decision because here we are celebrating labor day again,” Dawes said.
