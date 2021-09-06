Though it's only a few hundred feet and takes only a minute or two, Frankenmuth’s Labor Day bridge walk is a big community celebration.
"It's a great way to celebrate the end of summer, looking forward to the fall season and just lots of fellowship and fun,” said Amy Zehnder-Grossi, the Bavarian Inn restaurant general manager.
She and at least a hundred other Frankenmuth residents, visitors, and tourists walked across the Bavarian Inn's wood covered bridge on Monday.
"The Schneider family actually started it as a celebration for their family and we kind of joined along, and so it's been thirty five years running,” Zehnder-Grossi said.
Going all the way back to 1986. But last year, the walk was scaled back a bit.
"It is so great to be back with everyone. We have people from the community, we have our Gemutlichkeit club, which is a local singing group, they're going to lead us across,” said Steve Block, a member of the club.
"Just here, beautiful day, we're gonna enjoy the weather and have a good time,” Block said. "Have a little fun, we're gonna be singing as we go, and singing over in the Fischer Platz afterwards."
Block's been doing the bridge walk for more than a decade.
"For the fun of it, for the fellowship with our fellow Gemutlichkeit,” said Rick Fouts, another member of the club.
