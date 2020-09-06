“September is a big month on the lake for the Sanford area,” said Dolores Porte, President of the Village of Sanford.
In Sanford, Labor Day weekend and the week that follows is typically driven by tradition.
“We would have a Founder’s Day parade and we had a festival called Park-a-palooza where there was a lot of music and bands that came to the park and played,” said Porte.
For Porte, Labor Day consisted of a family reunion – a 23 year tradition.
“This will be the first year we haven’t had the reunion and we’re all kind of dispersed to other places now,” said Porte.
Sanford resident Lon Wackerle has spent many years on Sanford Lake, even learning to water ski with these family heirlooms, a tradition he passed down.
“After lots and lots of hard work, I finally learned how to water ski on these,” said Wackerle. “I raised my two sons on the lake and they learned to water ski. It was wonderful times.”
Streets and parks would be jam-packed with parades, food and music.
Extra celebrations were planned for the village’s 150th anniversary this year, but traditions were forced to be broken.
“It feels a bit isolating because a part of what you had before is gone,” said Wackerle. “There is a hollow there.”
“We need the camaraderie right now I think and the socialization, we’ve been missing it for quite some time,” said Porte.
In previous years, Sanford Lake would be bustling with boats, people and festivities.
This year obviously looks different, but Sanford residents aren’t giving up and are optimistic about making up for lost time.
“Nothing stops Sanford when you have people like Sanford Strong,” said Wackerle. “A lot of people thrived on the fact we had these lakes and they were right at our backdoor. I’m sure they’re going to come back.”
