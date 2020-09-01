An independent laboratory is offering custom COVID-19 testing solutions to Central Michigan University to help students and staff return to campus safely.
Helix Diagnostics has also partnered with other institutions like Kettering University, Calvin University, Alma College, Davenport University, Adrian College, Waterford Montessori Academy, Trine University, and Ohio Northern University.
The laboratory is also helping athletic departments return to sports at Eastern Michigan University and the University of Buffalo.
“Helix Diagnostics is thrilled to help our colleges and universities in Michigan get back to school safely with comprehensive testing,” said Brian Tierney, Helix Diagnostic President. “We have a unique ability to deliver timely results to the Administration and Health Services departments on their student/faculty population. Julie Pantalone, our Vice President of Sales has been instrumental in executing our testing programs at these universities.”
Helix Diagnostics also offers custom designed COVID-19 testing solutions for businesses.
Central Michigan University has reported a total of 142 cases since June 15.
READ MORE: CMU reporting more than 60 COVID-19 cases from last week
The university said this last week more than 60 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on campus.
