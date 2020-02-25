“It could be anybody. Anybody could be experiencing domestic violence behind the scenes,” Wendy Johnson said.
And more than 25 years ago, that anybody was Johnson. Only she wouldn’t realize it until several years later.
“I was married, I had a young daughter and I was working full-time,” Johnson said. “It was my first marriage and I thought I was living life the way you live it.”
Slowly, the honeymoon phase was chipped away as instances of jealousy, intimidation and isolation crept in. Eventually, it escalated.
“It was just a disagreement like couples have and it kind of got heated,” she said. “He was coming, like going to do that intimidation thing, but it was a little bit stronger than normal. So, I took off running to the bathroom and he got there just as I was shutting the door. Threw the door open and we kind of exchanged words. And then he just started choking me and I remember everything was getting really bright. And then the next thing I know, I woke up on the bathroom floor and I went out and he had almost a whole cigarette smoked.”
She didn’t call the cops; she didn’t even recognize her invisible injury as domestic violence. But she did recognize she’d changed.
“I found, like, I’d get angry really quick and that wasn’t like me,” Johnson said. “I have a lot of anxiety, I didn’t sleep real well.”
It wouldn’t be until many years later, long after her marriage had dissolved that she discovered they were all signs of a traumatic brain injury.
“It’s more of a silent epidemic,” Joyce Wright said with the MDHHS domestic and sexual violence prevention said.
She says Johnson’s situation is not at all uncommon.
“Not only do people not correlate a brain injury with domestic violence, I also think that a lot of times people don’t correlate domestic violence with brain injury, so it goes under-reported,” Wright said.
She says even when survivors do seek help, they may be mischaracterized.
“The reactions and the impact that you see stemming from the brain injury may have an individual labeled as hostile or uncooperative or hard to get along with or indecisive,” Wright said.
And much of that is because research on brain injuries has been largely exclusive to athletes and car crash victims. But Dr. Bethany Brown with Central Michigan University says that’s just beginning to change.
“In a study that was recently released by Ohio State University in 2019, they looked at women who came in to the doctor’s office and complained of being abused and found that 83% of them had been strangled and 81% of them had suffered a traumatic brain injury, being hit or shoved up against a wall,” Brown said. “Something of that form.”
Scans and tests don’t always reveal a traumatic brain injury. So, it’s critical to review a patient’s history and look for symptoms like the inability to sleep, regulate their emotions, focus or remember.
That’s why Brown says making survivors, as well as medical and law enforcement professionals, aware of the connection between brain injuries and domestic violence is so important.
“A lot of times, knowing these traumatic brain injuries could be a part of that, it can help us care for them better,” She said.
And caring for those like her is exactly what Johnson is doing now. Sharing how she too has been forever changed with survivors at Rise Advocacy in Mt. Pleasant.
"Even though you get the ugly of the ugly, you also get the most beautiful of the most beautiful," Johnson said.
It may not have been what she imagined for herself 30 years ago, but she says it was fate.
“God has a way,” she said.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are places you can turn to for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.