Days before opening day of firearm season in Michigan, hunting stores are not as busy as they have been in the past.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, fewer people are applying for their hunting licenses. The DNR released a report saying deer hunting licenses are down 14 percent from 2007 to 2017.
Having fewer hunters means a whole lot less of business.
“It’s funding for the DNR, but also a lot of people are going to restaurants. A lot of people are staying at cabins and hotels,” said Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan’s Outdoor Shop in Bay City. “All this makes money for the state of Michigan.”
Duncan said sales are down this year.
“We’re talking about 12 percent down for sales this season,” he said.
He believes the lack of hunters comes from a variety of problems. One is less young people hunting.
“A new age of kids coming in. Their parents aren’t hunting as much. So we’re not getting the new kids coming in,” Duncan said.
He hopes new DNR programs can help get them involved.
Firearm season starts on Thursday.
